New immigration priorities target wider group of people

51 people arrested in the recent Immigrations and Customs Enforcement operation shows how the agency is operating under new guidelines.

“You know, folks, there is jurisdictions across the country where aliens are arrested, criminal aliens convicted of serious crimes that walk out of these jurisdictions without any cooperation with ICE. So they're back in the communities, back in our communities, and that causes my officers once again to go out in the community, knock on the door to arrest somebody they should have arrested in the county jail. So I'm here to execute a mission within a framework provided me. That framework has changed on the executive orders of President Trump, and the men and women of ICE will execute them perfectly, and we're here to serve as an organization,” said Thomas Homan in a January press conference.

This was weeks before the ICE operation.

The recent arrests targeted criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants, and immigration fugitives. In the last two years, some of these cases would have been considered a lower priority for law enforcement actions.

“Due to limited resources, DHS and its Components cannot respond to all immigration violations or remove all persons illegally in the United States,” said former Department of Homeland Secretary Jeh Johnson in 2014.

Johnson implemented a three-tiered enforcement priority in 2014 to target those considered “threats to national security, border security and public safety.” The second priority was for “misdemeanants and new immigration violators.” The third, and lowest priority, was for “other immigration violations” such as people who have been issued a final order of removal on or after January 1, 2014.

President Donald Trump’s executive order on January 25 broadened the priority for enforcement.

"I have directed departmental leadership to implement the President's executive orders professionally, humanely, and in accordance with the law," said Department of Homeland Security Secretary, John Kelly.

The challenge will be to prosecute those arrested.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations has a history of staffing problems.

Government reports say DHS is slow to hire law enforcement personnel.

“More generally, all of DHS has experienced a reduction in mission support functions, including human resources personnel. Hiring freezes and attrition have affected staffing levels of human resources personnel across the Department and delayed applicant processing and hiring,” ,” the Office of Inspector General noted.

Immigration courts are backlogged, too.

Syracuse University tracks immigration court data. Their analysis shows 94,782 cases pending in immigration courts throughout Texas. 533,909 cases are pending nationwide.

The average wait time for an immigration case in Texas is more than two years.

New judges are hired.

Texas has three more immigration judges to help reduce the backlog. A dozen judges were hired across the nation.

The President called for ICE to add 10,000 additional immigration officers to its staffing levels.

