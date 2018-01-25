New H&M location opening in Lakeline Mall

A H&M clothing store is seen in Washington, DC, December 21, 2016. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - H&M, one of the world’s largest fast fashion retailers, will open a new store in Lakeline Mall, located in Cedar Park, Texas. The store is said to be 21,000 square feet and plans to open summer 2018.

H&M said they are excited to offer residents a one-stop shopping destination for the entire family. The location will carry the H&M Kids collection ranging from newborns to 14 years old, offering high fashion at a reasonable price.

“In 2017, H&M was the highest ranked fashion retailer on Forbes America’s Best Employers list and was named on Business of Fashion’s list of Best Companies to Work for in Fashion,” according to H&M.

For employment information, please visit career.hm.com.

© 2018 KVUE-TV