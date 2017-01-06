New free spay/neuter clinic coming to East Austin

The City of Austin's Animal Services Office will be offering a new free spay/neuter clinic to residents in the 78724 zip code throughout the beginning of 2017.

The new clinic will be located at Turner Roberts Recreation Center at 7201 Colony Loop on January 13, February 2, February 17, March 2 and March 17.

Pet owners are advised to bring their pets to the clinic no later than 8 a.m. because the services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Some people show up as early as 5:30 a.m. to get a place in line.

To be eligible for the free spay/neuter, your pet must weigh at least 3 pounds and be 3-months-old. You should not feed your pet after midnight prior to the surgery. Cats should be brought to the clinic in secure carriers and dogs should be on leashes or in carriers.

The city is able to provide thousands of free spay/neuter surgeries and vaccines for pets through a partnership with Emancipet. The surgeries are provided free of charge to Travis County residents in Emancipet's mobile clinic at eight locations in Austin and Travis County. You can view the schedule here.

Other low-cost services offered at the clinics include de-worming, flea and tick prevention, Dhpp and Bordatella vaccines and heartworm test for dogs, Fvrcp and Felv vaccines and feline leukemia/Feline AIDS tests for cats.

For more information on how to get a free spay/neuter surgery or other wellness services for your pet, click here or call 512-978-0505 or 512-978-0504.

