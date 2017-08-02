New downtown parking regulations

Starting Wednesday night, it will cost you a bit more money to snag a parking spot in downtown Austin.
Austin's Transportation Department said parking spaces in the downtown area eclipsed 85 percent occupancy on Wednesday nights, with no fees past 6 p.m.
That all changed on August 2.
In the downtown area, which stretches from Interstate 35 to Lamar Boulevard and Lady Bird Lake to 10th Street, parking spaces will now cost $1.20 per hour through midnight.
If the parking trend on Wednesdays stays consistent, officials said the city could take in an extra $400,000 per year.
The money would help fund street cleaning, wayfinding signs and parking enforcement - all in hopes of improving traffic.
As always, if you have a little too much fun downtown and choose to keep your car parked, the city will dismiss the ticket the parking ticket as long as you provide proof of a safe, sober ride home.
You can find resources for a safe ride here.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs