New downtown parking regulations

Starting Wednesday night, it will cost you a bit more money to snag a parking spot in downtown Austin.

Austin's Transportation Department said parking spaces in the downtown area eclipsed 85 percent occupancy on Wednesday nights, with no fees past 6 p.m.

That all changed on August 2.

In the downtown area, which stretches from Interstate 35 to Lamar Boulevard and Lady Bird Lake to 10th Street, parking spaces will now cost $1.20 per hour through midnight.

If the parking trend on Wednesdays stays consistent, officials said the city could take in an extra $400,000 per year.

The money would help fund street cleaning, wayfinding signs and parking enforcement - all in hopes of improving traffic.

As always, if you have a little too much fun downtown and choose to keep your car parked, the city will dismiss the ticket the parking ticket as long as you provide proof of a safe, sober ride home.

You can find resources for a safe ride here.

