New Central Library has a new grand opening date

A look at the New Central Library. (Photo: Austin Public Library website)

AUSTIN - After years of construction and multiple delays in grand opening dates, the city has announced Monday it's final grand opening date for the New Central Library -- hopefully.

The City of Austin announced Monday that the New Central Library, located at 710 Cesar Chavez Street, will have its grand opening on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

As the city starts moving books and other materials to the new library, library-goers will have limited access to the books in the collection at the Faulk Central Library from Aug. 14 through Sept. 15. The entire third floor of the Faulk library and the nonfiction collection located on that floor will be unavailable until the central library opens. The entire Faulk facility will close Sept. 16.

As the city moves into the new library, people who go to the Faulk Central Library will be able to access the first and second floors, pick up holds, use public computers, use WiFi, access the book drop, request the interlibrary loans and access the reference desk. Any holds on library materials that were scheduled for pick-up at the Faulk Central Library will be re-routed to the Carver Branch until the New Central Library opens.

For more information, call 512-974-7400 or go here.

