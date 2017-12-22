New Braunfels zoo settles on a name for its baby sloth

Baby sloth born in New Braunfels. (Photo: Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo)

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS - New Braunfels' new, sleepy addition finally has a name.

Sid and Sylvia, the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo's sloth couple, gave birth to a Linnaeus's two-toed sloth on Nov. 17. The newborn sloth came as a pleasant surprise to the animal care staff, and the little guy got quite the welcome from the community as well.

The zoo held a naming contest for the baby sloth on their Facebook page. On Dec. 22, the zoo announced, "everyone, meet Jeff. Jeff, meet everyone!"

The "unanimous" decision came from the amount of submissions for the name, "Jeff," and likes per submission, the zoo said. They are now reaching out to the winner to claim their prize.

