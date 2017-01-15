New Braunfels road closed after crash causes gas leak

(Photo: New Braunfels Police Department)

NEW BRAUNFELS - A car crash resulted in a natural gas leak and two arrests Sunday morning.

The New Braunfels Police Department said the crash happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. on the 500 block of South Union Avenue. Responding officers discovered that the driver of a red Toyota Camry lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a natural gas line hub and a utility pole.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were uninjured and fled the scene on foot. After a search of the area, officers located and arrested them.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 27-year-old woman from New Braunfels. She was transported to the Comal County Jail and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, enhanced Driving While License Invalid and Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.

The passenger was identified as a 26-year-old woman from New Braunfels. She was also transported to the Comal County Jail and charged with Possession of Marijuana.

Further charges resulting from the crash may be pending.

The crash caused a natural gas leak which resulted in the evacuation of two nearby homes.

CenterPoint Energy crews are working on the scene and estimate that the work to fix the gas leak will leave South Union Avenue between Mather Street and Lincoln Street to remain closed for the next several hours.

(Photo: New Braunfels Police Department)

(© 2017 KVUE)