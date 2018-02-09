New Braunfels police investigating Chase Bank robbery

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS - The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating reports of a robbery at a Chase Bank on Friday.

Police said the alleged robbery occurred around 4:15 p.m. at the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels.

Reports state that a man entered the bank, handed the teller a note demanding cash and ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build, wearing a blue hoodie, dark sunglasses and last seen heading south along the I-35 frontage road on foot.

The NBPD Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.

