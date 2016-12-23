New bill would allow county board to oversee CPS

A young boy plays with toys at a playgroup for pre-school aged children. (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

TEXAS - As lawmakers prepare for the 2017 legislative session, many are looking at the issue of Child Protective Services and The Department of Family and Protective Services efforts to overhaul the system.

This week a lawmaker from the Houston area filed a bill that would allow counties with more than 300,000 people to create a board that would oversee CPS in their area.



Travis and Williamson counties would both fit that criteria.

The board would hold regular meetings where members of the public would be allowed to share their concerns.

Two counties would be allowed to operate a combined board if the commissioners want that.

The board would be made up of the following members: A district judge with jurisdiction over CPS cases, a representative from the office of the attorney who represents the state in CPS cases in the county, a county commissioners court representative, a CPS regional office employee located in the county, a court-appointed special advocate and an attorney in the county who has experience in child protective cases.

The members would serve a two-year term, and may be re-appointed,

If passed, it would take effect September 2017.