New APD policy addresses use of force

AUSTIN - Effective immediately, Austin police officers are required to try to diffuse a situation before using force on a suspect.

It's part of a new policy put in place by Interim Police Chief Brian Manley that community leaders helped draft. This new de-escalation policy at APD is part of a national law enforcement effort to cut down on clashes between police and suspects.

In short, it requires officers when they can to slow down before drawing a weapon.

This new policy follows the February 2016 shooting of David Joseph. He was a naked, unarmed teen who was shot and killed when he ran toward Officer Geoffrey Freeman. Freeman was fired after department officials said he could have slowed his response and waited for backup.

An additional case involving the arrest of teacher Breaion King in 2015 also received national attention. Police officials say Officer Bryan Richter acted too fast when King did not immediately comply with his commands.

"I think it highlights to the officers the importance of using de-escalation techniques when appropriate and when possible in situations," said Chief Manley. "I think by spelling that out in a policy they understand that is the expectation."

The policy says officers must "minimize the possibility of having to use force ... and take steps to slow down and stabilize the situation so that additional time, options and resources can be directed toward achieving voluntary compliance."

Chief Manley says the department worked for months with officials from the Austin Justice Coalition to draft the policy.

Coalition officials said they are pleased at the department's willingness to work with them.

Both APD and coalition officials believe this new policy will cut down on use-of-force incidents overall.

