NASHVILLE, TENN. - We’ve all heard Chicago, Illinois called the “Windy City,” but a new study by CoreLogic found that Nashville, Tennessee was the windiest city overall in 2016.

According to CoreLogic, Nashville had 21 wind-related events and a maximum wind speed of 72 miles per hour. The rankings looked at the nation’s largest metro areas by the number of wind events as well as the total force caused by any severe wind gusts of 60 miles per hour or over.

After Nashville, the windiest cities included Reno, Nevada; Jackson, Mississippi; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Columbia, South Carolina. One other notable fact about the windiest cities, four of the top 10 were state capitals.

The study also looked only at wind speeds in the largest metro areas and found Tallahassee, Florida had the highest wind speed at 92 miles per hour on September 1. Reno, Nevada; Savannah, Georgia; and Omaha, Nebraska tied at second with wind speeds of 90 miles per hour on various days.

