Music festival traffic delayed by Hays County brush fire

(Photo: San Marcos Hays County Emergency Medical Services)

Access to the Float Fest music festival near San Marcos was limited Saturday afternoon by a brush fire in Hays County.

San Marcos Hays County Emergency Medical Services said the fire was at Scull Road and FM 621.

The festival is at 601 Dupuy Ranch Road in Martindale, right off of Scull Road.

Traffic has since started moving but crews remain in the area putting out hot spots.

Scull Rd fire is currently in mop up stage. Traffic is still slow on 621 2nd to a minor MVA. pic.twitter.com/6pYwBMiprN — San Marcos Hays EMS (@Hays_EMS) July 22, 2017

