Murder defendant flees before trial next week

Kevin Waguespack is accused of killing his girlfriend in November 2015. This is a mugshot from 2015. (Photo: APD)

TRAVIS COUNTY - An accused murderer is missing days before he goes on trial.

New court documents obtained by KVUE show authorities are looking for Kevin Waguespack, who is accused of killing his girlfriend Catherine Dyer in 2015. Waguespack is set to stand trial for that crime next Monday, and according to Travis County Prosecutor James Booher, he didn't show up for a pre-trial hearing Thursday.

The new documents state that he is a flight risk.

If you have any information to provide regarding his whereabouts, please call police.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

