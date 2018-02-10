Multiple people transported to hospital after crash in Hays Co.

Police lights.

HAYS COUNTY, TX - Multiple people have been transported to the hospital Saturday following a crash in the 2700 block of W. US 290 near Dripping Springs.

Two #ATCEMS ambulances are assisting Hays County on a mutual aid collision. ~2700blk W Us 290. Reports of 3 pediatric patients involved. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 10, 2018

Emergency units from Hays County and Austin-Travis County EMS were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, emergency crews transported two pediatric males to Dell Children's Hospital and two adults to South Austin Medical Center, officials said.

UPDATE Mutual aid ~2700blk W Us 290-ATCEMS units have arrived on scene and picked up patients to be taken to Dell Children's Hospital. Will update patient information soon. More to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 10, 2018

ATCEMS said Saturday the two pediatric males suffered non-life threatening injuries.

FINAL Mutual Aid- Hays County Ambulances transported multiple patients to Austin hospitals. ATCEMS transported 2 pediatric male patients from the scene to Dell Children's Hospital with non life threatening injuries. EMS clear, be safe! — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 10, 2018

The condition of the other individuals involved in the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. We'll update the story as more details become available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV