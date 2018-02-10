KVUE
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Multiple people transported to hospital after crash in Hays Co.

Paul Livengood, KVUE 2:45 PM. CST February 10, 2018

HAYS COUNTY, TX - Multiple people have been transported to the hospital Saturday following a crash in the 2700 block of W. US 290 near Dripping Springs.

Emergency units from Hays County and Austin-Travis County EMS were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, emergency crews transported two pediatric males to Dell Children's Hospital and two adults to South Austin Medical Center, officials said.

ATCEMS said Saturday the two pediatric males suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The condition of the other individuals involved in the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. We'll update the story as more details become available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories