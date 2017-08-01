KVUE
Multiple injuries in NE Austin crash

KVUE 2:57 PM. CDT August 01, 2017

Two children and two adults were transported to area hospitals after a crash in northeast Austin Tuesday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the crash was near the intersection of Tuscany Way and E US 290 westbound service road. Trauma alerts were declared for two children, one of whom was ejected from a vehicle, and both were transported to Dell Children's Medical Center. 

Trauma alerts were also declared for two adults, who were both transported to Dell Seton Medical Center. A fifth patient was being evaluated, according to ATCEMS.

 

