Multiple injuries after high speed chase from San Marcos to New Braunfels

Prior booking photo for Trainor Macleen.

CENTRAL TEXAS - A man is accused of causing a massive collision, sending multiple people to the hospital in Comal County after engaging in a high-speed chase with police Monday.

New Braunfels Police said the pursuit began at 10:45 a.m. in San Marcos and was moving towards New Braunfels on FM 1101 when the suspect, described as a 27-year-old man, started speeding at a rate more than 100 miles per hour.

According to a release, the suspect drove past a stop sign at the intersection of FM 306 and Creekside Crossing and collided with two other vehicles.

Police said the suspect's vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

A 25-year-old mother and her three children, ranging in ages from two to four, suffered injuries in the collision and were taken to Resolute Hospital for treatment. They're all expected to be okay.

A 71-year-old man, who was driving the second vehicle the suspect struck, was treated by EMS at the scene and released.

San Marcos police are investigating the original car pursuit, while the New Braunfels Police Department is investigating the traffic accident. The driver is expected to be charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

