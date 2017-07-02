Multiple injured after stabbing in southeast Austin

Police lights.

AUSTIN - Five people are in the hospital after a stabbing incident in southeast Austin Sunday night, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said the stabbings were reported in the 6118 block of Fairway Street at 8:56 p.m.

Two men in their 30s, a woman in her 30s, and a woman in her 20s were transported to area hospitals. One of the victims refused treatment at the scene.

Only one of the men hospitalized has serious to life-threatening injuries, while the rest are expected to be okay.

No other details were immediately available.

