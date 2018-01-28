Multiple crews responding to grass fires along Hwy 130

Austin Fire Department (Photo: AFD)

AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department and Pflugerville Fire Department are responding to grass fires that burned 20 to 25 acres along Highway 130 Sunday afternoon.

Grass fire on SH 130. pic.twitter.com/GDJswUJ2tK — Julia Patrick (@jujubear1952) January 28, 2018

According to tweets from AFD, the fires began near Parmer Lane at 4:10 p.m.

At 4:22 p.m., AFD said the Manor Fire Department had joined to assist extinguishing the blaze. The flames appeared to be remaining within the median but moving north and south, AFD said.

Just before 4:40 p.m., AFD said the grass fires were under control and added that they would be allowed to smolder.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV