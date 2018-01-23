Multiple crews respond after boat collision near 360 bridge, EMS says

AUSTIN - Multiple crews are responding after a boat collision Tuesday night near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360, Austin-Travis County EMS said.
ATCEMS reported the collision occurred around 7:55 p.m. and that at least one patient, a male in his 50s, was located with life-threatening injuries. Both STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department are responding. STAR Flight is transporting the victim to Dell Seton Medical Center.
Officials said one person, a female of an unknown age, is unaccounted for and an air and water search is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
