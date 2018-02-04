Multiple arrests made after I-35 crashes Sunday morning

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - Austin Police Department said they made three DWI arrests after multiple crashes early Sunday morning.

APD said four crashes happened around the same time on northbound I-35, from the 600 block to the 2000 block.

In a tweet, Austin Travis County E-M-S said they transported five people to hospitals. One person had serious injuries, and the other four had non life-threatening injuries.

FINAL 1400 N IH 35 NB-Total of 5 patients transported from separate accidents. 1 serious, potentially critical, 4 non life threatening. Most scenes clearing and traffic returning to normal flow. EMS clear. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 4, 2018

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

