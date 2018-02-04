KVUE
Close

Multiple arrests made after I-35 crashes Sunday morning

Shelby Kimball, KVUE 10:07 AM. CST February 04, 2018

AUSTIN - Austin Police Department said they made three DWI arrests after multiple crashes early Sunday morning. 

APD said four crashes happened around the same time on northbound I-35, from the 600 block to the 2000 block.

In a tweet, Austin Travis County E-M-S said they transported five people to hospitals. One person had serious injuries, and the other four had non life-threatening injuries.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

 

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories