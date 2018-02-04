Multiple arrests made after I-35 crashes Sunday morning

AUSTIN - Austin Police Department said they made three DWI arrests after multiple crashes early Sunday morning.
APD said four crashes happened around the same time on northbound I-35, from the 600 block to the 2000 block.
In a tweet, Austin Travis County E-M-S said they transported five people to hospitals. One person had serious injuries, and the other four had non life-threatening injuries.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
© 2018 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs