KVUE
Close

Multiple agencies contained brush fire on Turner Ranch Road

Rebecca Flores, KVUE 3:50 PM. CST January 25, 2018

MARBLE FALLS, TEXAS - A 10-acre brush fire has been contained after multiple agencies worked to extinguish it around 12:22 p.m Thursday.

Multiple agencies including Travis County ESD 1, STAR Flight, Texas Forest Service and Austin and Leander Fire Departments have contained a brush fire along 28211 Turner Ranch Road.

ESD 1 said they don't believe the nearby structures are still threatened at this time.

Crews will be putting out hot spots for a couple of hours, officials said.

 

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories