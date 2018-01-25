Multiple agencies contained brush fire on Turner Ranch Road

MARBLE FALLS, TEXAS - A 10-acre brush fire has been contained after multiple agencies worked to extinguish it around 12:22 p.m Thursday.
Multiple agencies including Travis County ESD 1, STAR Flight, Texas Forest Service and Austin and Leander Fire Departments have contained a brush fire along 28211 Turner Ranch Road.
ESD 1 said they don't believe the nearby structures are still threatened at this time.
Crews will be putting out hot spots for a couple of hours, officials said.
Re Brush Alarm 28211 Turner Ranch Rd. Multiple agencies working brush fire with some structures threatened. Travis County ESD 1 is being assisted by Austin Fire, Leander Fire @Leander_Fire and Starflight @STAR_Flight_TC as well as Texas Forest Service. The fire is at 10 acres— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 25, 2018
