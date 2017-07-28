Close Austin firefighters extinguish mulch fire off of Manchaca Road KVUE 3:46 PM. CDT July 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Austin firefighters extinguished a large mulch fire off of Manchaca Road Friday afternoon. AFD said the mulch caught on fire near 8900 Manchaca Rd. and spread to a large field. Crews used foam to extinguish the blaze. This is how FFs handle mulch fires. With foam!Mulch fire 8900 Manchaca Rd. Fire out. Crews will patrol into evening pic.twitter.com/KH8q236V9a— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 28, 2017 © 2017 KVUE-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Kyle girl seeks bone marrow transplant Widow wants answers after crash kills husband, both children One dead after shooting in Central Austin The Way: The story behind the hit song VERIFY: Will Cracking Your Knuckles Cause Arthritis? Fight over late night construction work APD searching for prescription drug thief Rob Lowe responds to terminally ill San Antonio fan Can 'DryBox' dry your phone in 30 minutes? Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family More Stories KVUE News Number One in Austin's Key Demographic Jul 28, 2017, 4:37 p.m. Trump names new Chief of Staff to replace Reince Priebus Jul 28, 2017, 4:01 p.m. Austin police pulls all 400 Ford SUVs after possible… Jul 28, 2017, 10:22 a.m.
