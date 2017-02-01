Moving the Mobility Bond forward

(Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

There's no question that Austin's $720 million 'Mobility Bond' is a top priority for city leaders. Approved last November, it will fund dozens of local, regional and corridor mobility projects.

$101 million will go towards regional projects, $137 million to local projects and $482 million to corridor improvements.

The order in which they'll be completed is still being worked out.

On Wednesday, the Mobility Committee was given the latest bond briefing. So far, the timelines for specific project completion are still being worked out. They're expected to be unveiled to council February 28. However, consultants are confident all the work will be done in eight years. Work on the local projects could start as early as this summer.

"We'll be able to move a little bit faster on some of those types of projects," Director of the Corridor Implementation Office Mike Trimble said. "The projects that are probably going to take us a little bit longer are some of the larger scale, complete street types of improvements that will happen with the corridor construction program."

Planning for the corridor improvements could take up to a year.

