Move over Halloween | Zilker Holiday Tree gets ready for the Christmas season

(Photo: Austin Energy)

AUSTIN - Austin wastes no time! Halloween has just passed, and the city is already ringing in the holiday cheer by getting ready for the Christmas season.

Austin Energy, the electrical company that has been transforming the Zilker Park Moonlight Tower into the Zilker Holiday Tree every Christmas, has placed it's first star at the top of the tree on Nov. 1. The Austin Energy crew began working on the tree around 8:30 a.m.

This holiday tradition started in 1967, and this year is the Zilker Tree's 51st birthday. The Moonlight Tower that gets transformed into the Zilker Tree every winter is one of the original 31 towers that gave Austin its first urban lighting system back in 1895. Right now, Austin is the only city in the world known to still have moonlight towers.

Are you feeling the Christmas cheer?

