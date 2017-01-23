Motorcyclists lobby for 'biker bills'

AUSTIN - Motorcyclists from across the state filled the streets of Austin Monday, but it wasn't for ROT Rally. It's a little too early for that.

Instead, many went to the capitol to notify legislators about three bills they want passed, two of which have already been filed.

The first bill allows motorcyclists to treat a left turn signal like a stop sign if the light's sensor doesn't detect them and the light doesn't change. The second would let motorcyclists split lanes or drive in an emergency lane if traffic on the highway slows to less than 20 miles per hour. The third and final bill focuses on protecting motorcyclists from profiling by police.

"They're not going to give you a ticket one, but what they do is make you undress and take pictures of all your tattoos, they want to know what motorcycle club you're in, what you're doing and where you're going. And first of all, that's none of their business," said Steven Cochran, State Director of the Texas Legislative Strike Force.

Cochran said motorcyclists have come under greater scrutiny since the 2015 shootout between biker groups in Waco. Nine people were killed and more than 150 bikers were charged for the incident.

