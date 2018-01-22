Motorcyclist recovering in ICU following hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - A motorcyclist is in intensive care Monday evening after a hit-and-run crash in South Austin over the weekend.

Police said early Sunday morning that the motorcyclist was driving northbound on South Congress Avenue when a car driving southbound failed to yield while turning left on eastbound Stassney Lane.

Police said the driver failed to render aid and kept driving east toward Interstate Highway 35. It is described as a dark, four-door Lexus sedan.

The motorcyclist, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Finney, was thrown off the motorcycle.

Then, officials said a white SUV hit the motorcycle and missed him.

"He's suffering from broken ribs,” said Finney’s girlfriend Allison Harp. “Broken arm, broken pelvis."

Finney is recovering at St. David's South Austin Medical Center, and Harp has been by his side.

"I'm frustrated that somebody would just leave him,” said Harp. "It just doesn't make sense ... that somebody would do that.”

Detective George Burbank is working on the case and is part of APD's Leaving the Scene unit.

He said on average, there are more than 1,000 hit-and-runs a month in the city.

“A thousand a month is a ridiculous number for any sized city,” he said. “There just shouldn't be that many hit-and-runs. People should just stop and deal with the consequences of the crash."

Burbank said a hit-and-run is a third-degree felony.

“If you don't have insurance then you just, you deal with it however you need to,” Burbank said. “As soon as you leave, you've committed a crime. If there are injuries you've committed a felony."

In this case, it is a felony that left a young man facing surgery and at least three months of rehab.

"I just wish that this person would come forward and say they did it,” said Harp.

Police ask that you call them if you witnessed this crash or if you have any information at 512-974-5789.

So far, police have not been able to get a license plate number for the car that hit the motorcycle.

