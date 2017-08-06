KVUE
Motorcyclist killed in S Austin crash

KVUE 8:13 AM. CDT August 06, 2017

AUSTIN - Austin Police say a motorcyclist was killed after a motorcycle and car collided in South Austin early Sunday morning.

According to police, the accident happened on Montclaire Street and South Lamar Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.

Austin Travis County E-M-S transported a man, in his 20's, to South Austin Medical Center where he later died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

