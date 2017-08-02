Motorcyclist killed in NE Austin crash

(Photo: KVUE)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Northeast Austin Wednesday evening, according to police.

Austin police said the crash was at 6:19 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pearl Retreat Drive, near Parmer Lane. The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s was transported to Round Rock Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

© 2017 KVUE-TV