Motorcyclist killed in crash near Texas Cemetery

One man is dead after a car and motorcycle collided around six this evening.

KVUE 11:15 PM. CDT October 29, 2017

AUSTIN - A man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in East Austin Sunday night.

Austin police said they received the call about the crash at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Comal Street at 6:15 p.m.

According to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweets, they transported a man with critical injuries to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Austin police confirmed to KVUE that the man died at the hospital a short time later.

KVUE will update this page as more information becomes available.

 

