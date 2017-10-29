Motorcyclist killed in crash near Texas Cemetery

AUSTIN - A man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in East Austin Sunday night.
Austin police said they received the call about the crash at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Comal Street at 6:15 p.m.
According to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweets, they transported a man with critical injuries to Dell Seton Medical Center.
Austin police confirmed to KVUE that the man died at the hospital a short time later.
KVUE will update this page as more information becomes available.
