Motorcyclist killed in crash near Texas Cemetery

Motorcycle and vehicle collision at 7th and Comal Street Oct. 29, 2017. (Photo: Jason Puckett)

AUSTIN - A man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in East Austin Sunday night.

Austin police said they received the call about the crash at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Comal Street at 6:15 p.m.

According to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweets, they transported a man with critical injuries to Dell Seton Medical Center.

Austin police confirmed to KVUE that the man died at the hospital a short time later.

