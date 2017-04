Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - A motorcyclist has died after falling about 100-feet off a flyover on MoPac Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the motorcyclist fell off the flyover in the 8800 block of northbound MoPac near Research Boulevard. ATCEMS said the motorcyclist is a woman in her 20s.

Drivers should avoid the area.

© 2017 KVUE-TV