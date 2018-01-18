Mother, baby found dead after Taylor house fire

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

TAYLOR, TEXAS - A mother and her 8-month-old baby were found dead Thursday after a house fire in Taylor, police said.

Police said the Taylor Fire Department responded to the fire at 2006 Brewer's Place and found Amy Baylor, 30, and Aleigha Sealey dead in the bedroom.

Police reported that the TFD was responding to an unrelated medical call when they observed smoke coming from the residence, after which firefighters diverted from the medical call and went directly to that residence.

The Taylor Police Department reported that firefighters breached the front door of the home and located the bodies of Baylor and Sealey.

The TPD has initiated an investigation with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, the State Fire Marshall's Office, Williamson County Crime Scene Unit and the TFD.

The TPD said they are currently considering their deaths as suspicious.

