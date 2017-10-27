Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile in Georgetown

Stock photo mosquito. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - A sample of mosquitoes collected this week in Georgetown have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the City of Georgetown.

The mosquito trap, which came from a location on the north side of Downtown Georgetown, tested positive Thursday afternoon. The species of mosquito is a Southern house mosquito, which has a flight range of about one mile.

The city said that with nighttime temperatures in the 30s and 40s, mosquitoes will not be active and would not come into contact with the insecticide spray if the city were to use it.

Residents should do the following in order to avoid the virus:

-Drain standing water in flower pots, pet dishes or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed. Treat water that can’t be drained

-Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent

-Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors

