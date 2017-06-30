More than one dozen abused horses seized by Williamson Co. officials

One of the horses rescued from the Thrall, Texas property Friday. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - After getting a tip, authorities rescued more than 12 abused horses from a property in Thrall, Texas Friday morning.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the tip led the Wilco Animal Control Unit to seize the neglected and mistreated horses at around 10 a.m. Friday.

A horse with what appears to be overgrown hooves. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Jesse Gonzales Jr. was arrested and faces two counts of cruelty to livestock and one state jail felony. The horses are currently at the Live Oak Horse Veterinary Clinic in Liberty Hill, Texas, the sheriff's office said.

