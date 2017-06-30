More than one dozen abused horses seized by Williamson Co. officials

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS - After getting a tip, authorities rescued more than 12 abused horses from a property in Thrall, Texas Friday morning.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the tip led the Wilco Animal Control Unit to seize the neglected and mistreated horses at around 10 a.m. Friday.
Jesse Gonzales Jr. was arrested and faces two counts of cruelty to livestock and one state jail felony. The horses are currently at the Live Oak Horse Veterinary Clinic in Liberty Hill, Texas, the sheriff's office said.
