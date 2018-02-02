(Photo: KVUE)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - In anticipation of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, Central Texas is hosting its own winter games as part of Special Olympics Texas.

Through Sunday, more than 2,300 people with intellectual disabilities will be competing for the top prize in bowling, volleyball and power lifting.

They train year round to be the best of the best.

"They live every single day to the fullest," Special Olympics Texas interim president and CEO Suzanne Anderson said. "They don't worry about the small stuff. And they always, if you can see, have a smile on their face, and they will always say a kind word to you."

Unlike the official Olympics, everyone who competes in the Special Olympics receives an award.

