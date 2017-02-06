Mom arrested after 3-year-old found in middle of street

Jessica M. Espinosa booking photo (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - An Austin woman is facing child abandonment charges after police said her three-year-old daughter was allegedly found in the middle of the street Thursday evening.

According to Austin Police, a passing driver saw what they initially thought was the shadow of an animal in the street and slowed down. When the driver got closer, they realized it was a toddler in the middle of the road.

Police said the toddler reached up in the air to be picked up and that the passing driver did so and was then able to flag down a passing officer around 9:15 p.m. Feb. 2. Police said the child was partially dressed and wearing a dirty diaper when she was rescued in the street.

Police called paramedics to check on the child and while officers were on scene, a woman, later identified as Jessica M. Espinosa, 27, came out of a house on the same block asking about the toddler.

According to police, a man who claimed to be the step-father said the child repeatedly came to the door of his trailer parked in the driveway of the home. The step-father said he took the child back inside the house each time, but never saw Espinosa.

Police said when they talked to Espinosa, she was “jittery and fidgety.” According to Austin Police, Espinosa said she was in her bedroom resting and left her four children aged 11, 6, 1, and 3, to “care for theselves.”

Espinosa was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of child abandonment.

