Deputies searching for missing Giddings woman

Missing poster for Jennifer Lynn Bailey, last seen July 3. (Photo: Provided to KVUE)

GIDDINGS, Texas – Authorities are searching for a 26-year-old Lee County woman who was last seen Monday.

Lee County Sheriff Rodney Meyer said they are looking for Jennifer Lynn Bailey of Giddings. A missing person flyer states she was last seen July 3 driving a black 2008 Dodge Avenger with license plate CV9-R188. She is described as 4-feet 11-inches tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Bailey has a tattoo of footprints and the name “Paula” on her stomach, as well as a larger tattoo on her thigh. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone with information on Bailey's whereabouts is asked to contact Lee County Sheriff Deputy Jessup or Deputy Crockett at 979-542-2800.

