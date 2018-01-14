Midway Food Park closes at end of month; will reopen as events center

Midway Food Park in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN - The Midway Food Park off Highway 360 is expected to close on Jan. 31.

Co-owner Jason Hannon said the business that started in 2013 thrived until about 16 to 18 months ago. At the height of the business, Hannon said nine to 10 trailers rented space at the Midway Food Park. Now it will transform into just The Midway in February when it reopens as an events center.

Hannon said during the busy times, some 2,000 people would come through each day, Thursday through Sunday. He blames the decline on the influx of food trucks and the lack of space for them.

"There is a lot of food trucks in Austin. At one point, per capita we may have been the most food trucks in the nation, so that can get a little dicey," said Hannon. "I think dedicated space is really what needs to happen more in Austin. I think people want to go and take their family to experience what we had, which was an enclosed space where it's safe to play."

Hannon said the business will reopen on Feb. 1 as The Midway, a family-friendly events space. He said declining business the past year and a half forced the change.

"It's sad for us. I mean we obviously had a huge emotional connection to this and we had some great vendors and we made some great friends over the years and we're really sad to see it go but more than anything we're really excited on what we're going to do next," said Hannon.

For booking information, go here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV