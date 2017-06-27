Michelle Obama returning to Austin

Michelle Obama will appear at the Smart Social Summit conference in October.

Spredfast, the company hosting the conference, said that Obama will participate in a moderated conversation.

The event will be at the W Hotel Oct. 16-18.

According to their website, more than 600 social media leaders will gather at the conference for keynotes and break-out sessions on social media. In 2016, Comedy Central's Trevor Noah attended as well as NFL producer Heather Pink and ESPN's Rob King.

