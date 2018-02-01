Mexican American Cultural Center completes final draft of plan for expansion

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Since it opened 10 years ago, the Mexican American Cultural Center has always planned to grow its square footage.

The center announced this month that a final draft of its master plan has been completed.

The expansion includes a cafe, more gallery space, better views of Lady Bird Lake and a 300 to 500 seat theater.

Classroom space would more than double.

"We'll have more specific estimated costs when the plan is finalized,” said the City of Austin’s Parks and Recreation community engagement specialist Cara Welch.

Right now, cost estimates range from $23 million to $37 million for this next phase of expansion.

If approved by city council this year, the center would grow among prime real estate – on Rainey Street.

The parks department is asking for community input on the expansion plans. That is so that “what is being planned and proposed, meets their needs,” said Welch.

The parks department said the center holds value that is difficult to quantify.

"It is that platform for those community members to bring their culture and their arts to the audience,” said Welch.

Among a changing audience, it remains as the City of Austin's only center to preserve Mexican and Latino culture.

"It's extremely important,” said Welch. “Because of what it represents and means to that community as a cultural space.”

