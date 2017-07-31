MetroRail delayed after train strikes crossing arm

What the crossing arm looked like after a MetroRail train struck it. (Photo: Michael Kilpatrick)

AUSTIN - Capital Metro's MetroRail service is delayed Monday morning after a train struck a rail arm.

The train hit the rail arm at Lamar Boulevard at around 8:15 a.m., causing about a 15-minute delay, CapMetro said. CapMetro said there was no damage to the tracks or the train.

Rider Michael Kilpatrick provided KVUE with photos and video of crews removing the rail arm after the collision.

