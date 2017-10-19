Internet can't handle Matthew McConaughey's 'fierce' speech to UT basketball team

Matthew McConaughey at UT basketball practice. (Photo: University of Texas/ Twitter)

AUSTIN - Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey gave a few fierce words of advice to the University of Texas basketball team during their practice Tuesday at the Frank Erwin Center.

In the photo tweeted by UT, the actor and Texas alumnus was photographed standing in a fierce pose with his hands on his hips and it has everyone talking.

And because the internet loves a good photo, UT graduate Malcom Hamilton [@malcham94] tweeted it with the caption “idk what McConaughey was saying but it must’ve been fierce af.”

idk what McConaughey was saying but it must’ve been fierce af pic.twitter.com/JBFrHrw8Gz — Flattop Filipino (@malcham94) October 17, 2017

The tweet went viral, getting over 170,000 likes and almost 52,000 retweets since Tuesday.

Twitter users are having a blast responding to McConaughey’s fierce pose.

One user, Jerry Meyer [@jarrymeyer247] replied, to the tweet saying “That is a funny tweet. He is in full character for those guys.”

That is a funny tweet. He is in full character for those guys. I'm gonna rent This is Marshall. Fired up and ready to compete for a moment. — Jerry Meyer (@jerrymeyer247) October 19, 2017

Read the rest of the hilarious thread below.

Me acting like I care what the teacher is talking about 😂 pic.twitter.com/WlPBwIjUhr — Judah Budah (@juju_4_20) October 18, 2017

