Internet can't handle Matthew McConaughey's 'fierce' speech to UT basketball team

Rebecca Flores, KVUE 5:23 PM. CDT October 19, 2017

AUSTIN - Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey gave a few fierce words of advice to the University of Texas basketball team during their practice Tuesday at the Frank Erwin Center.

In the photo tweeted by UT, the actor and Texas alumnus was photographed standing in a fierce pose with his hands on his hips and it has everyone talking. 

And because the internet loves a good photo, UT graduate Malcom Hamilton [@malcham94] tweeted it with the caption “idk what McConaughey was saying but it must’ve been fierce af.”

The tweet went viral, getting over 170,000 likes and almost 52,000 retweets since Tuesday.

Twitter users are having a blast responding to McConaughey’s fierce pose.

One user, Jerry Meyer [@jarrymeyer247] replied, to the tweet saying “That is a funny tweet. He is in full character for those guys.” 

Read the rest of the hilarious thread below.

 

