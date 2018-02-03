Members of Austin Latin Ministries Alliance gather to pray for APD

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Members of several Austin-area Hispanic churches prayed for Austin police on Saturday morning.

The Austin Latin Ministries Alliance, or ALMA, showed up in front of APD headquarters in Downtown Austin.

Some held signs that read, "we pray for APD" and "we stand with APD."

Immigration and crime safety were just a couple of the group's concerns, but ALMA President Abraham Perez also said officers need support as well.

"I don't think we're acknowledging them for the excellent work that they are doing, and so as a church we want to stand together with them," said Perez.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said ALMA approached the department with the idea.

"They wanted to make sure the officers, the men and women of the Austin Police Department, know that they are supported in this community and I think that's what makes this a very special morning to be able to be here with them and to join them in prayer," he said.

ALMA represents about 80 Hispanic churches in Texas.

