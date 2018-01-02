Mega Millions and Powerball top $700M combined

If you didn't score the big Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot this week to top off the year, you aren't alone. But, you have another chance.

Without a winner, both lottery games have fattened, with top prizes well above $300 million.

The Mega Millions is now up to over $360 million and the Powerball is up to over $440 million.

The winning numbers for the $384 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday. They were 28, 36, 41, 51 and 58 with the Powerball number 24.

The Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday evening, while Powerball follows on Wednesday if there is no winner Saturday night.

Both are played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is also played in Puerto Rico.

The biggest Powerball jackpot ever was a whopping $1.6 billion that was split three ways in 2016.

The highest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million, claimed by one person in 2012.

There have been eight Mega Millions jackpots worth at least $336 million. In August, an Illinois player won a $393 million jackpot.

Feeling lucky? The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.



