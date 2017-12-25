Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver hundreds of hot meals on Christmas

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Volunteers with Meal on Wheels were out and about Christmas morning making sure people had hot meals.

They delivered 440 meals to people, complete with ham, sweet potatoes, spinach and some cake.

“People always focus on the meal," said Adam Hauser, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Central Texas. "But really, most importantly, they’re getting a friendly visit from one of our wonderful volunteers to provide some holiday cheer, a safety check, and ... the bond that’s formed between the bond and the client.”

The Jackson family said they've been volunteering every Christmas for five or six years.

Christine Jackson said she hopes her kids learn the true meaning of Christmas through a bit of volunteering.

"I just think it’s important for them to know that Christmas is the season of giving, as well as a season of family time," said Jackson. "My parents instilled it in me when I was little, I want them to see that it’s more blessed to give than receive. It’s something that I want them to have in their hearts.”

She said she wants her kids to continue the tradition when they have families of their own.

