Meals on Wheels in 'desperate' need for volunteers

(Photo: Christy Millweard, KVUE)

It’s lunchtime in Leander, and this meal is for takeout.

Thursday morning, Williamson County Meals on Wheels volunteers packed up a meal for their clients.

"The best food in Leander, Texas," said Meals on Wheels cook Deby Davis. "I try to provide the best quality of food that you know I can, I really care about what I do."

Joe Huff is a volunteer driver and showed KVUE the offered food.

"We have the meal for today which is enchiladas, beans and rice,” said Huff.

Huff let KVUE tag along on his Meals on Wheels route.

"I love visiting with these folks, I love hearing their stories, their face lights up when you go in and bring them a meal,” said Huff.

Typically, volunteers deliver one or two days a week, but Huff volunteers a bit more.

"They try not to overwork me," said Huff.

For most, the routes take about 90 minutes.

Huff’s route has almost 20 stops, and he's happy to do it.

"I feel that I'm maybe even paying forward, who knows that I might need this someday, maybe karma will come back and serve me well,” said Huff.

And Williamson and Burnet Counties Meals on Wheels are in desperate need for more volunteers like Huff.

"We're always in need of drivers, today three drivers called in that they couldn't deliver today,” said Huff.

In the two counties, Meals on Wheels delivers more than 144,000 meals a year, and they need help to continue to do so.

Officials say they especially need volunteers in the Cedar Park, Hutto, Taylor, Coupland and Thrall areas.

For Huff, with the first stop of the day, we pull into Sterling Hartman’s driveway.

Huff is greeted at the door by Hartman.

“Hey, howdy,” said Hartman.

Hartman gets a visit from Meals on Wheels 5 days a week.

He said he likes all the food, except for the broccoli.

"I just never have liked broccoli," said Hartman.

For Sterling and his wife Marilyn, this isn't a food delivery service. They don't have another choice, if the volunteers didn't show up.

"Probably skip a meal, that's what we would do," said Hartman.

While the enchiladas look good, it's not just food these volunteers deliver, it's peace of mind.

"A lot of the days, we're the only person these folks see,” said Huff.

"It’s also nice to know if somebody knocks on the door and the dog goes wild and nobody comes to the door in a reasonable amount of time, they're going to know something is not right,” said Hartman.

“We are delighted that our volunteers provide an incidental wellness check whey they deliver meals to our clients and 94 percent of our clients report feeling more secure in their homes,” said Senior Nutrition Director Denise Schilli.

"It's an honor honestly that they think so much of us that that's a responsibility given to us,” said Huff.

So while the food's still hot, Joe is off to his next delivery --- one down, 17 more to go, and that’s just today.

If you want to volunteer, contact Denise at 512-763-1400.

(© 2017 KVUE)