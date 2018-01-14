Mayor Steve Adler pledges to keep Austin culture, values in re-election campaign

Austin Mayor Steve Adler is hoping to serve the city of Austin a second term.

Sunday afternoon, he launched his re-election campaign at Saengerrunde Hall downtown. He was joined by his supporters, including local and state leaders. He asked the crowd to continue supporting a "New Way Forward": his plan to make sure the city is catching up to the challenges of the future.

"The next term is going to be fighting to defend Austin and our culture and our values," Adler said. "We have to do a lot more with respect to affordability in this city we have to really amp up the job programs."

He said when it comes to Austin's affordability and mobility challenges, he's made a lot of progress during his first term in office.

"I've been saying for a while that people who work in Austin should be able to afford to live in Austin," Adler said. "This Council is doing something about it. We've completed 2,213 affordable housing units since the beginning of 2015. This council has incentivized another 6,523 that are still in progress."

He said his other accomplishments include creating the homestead exemption, the Community Land Trust, cutting electric rates and passing the city's biggest mobility bond.

"We've passed the biggest mobility bond in our history to finally do something real about traffic, focusing on fixing the roads everyone uses now to make them safer," Adler said. "Now, the crashes at these intersections have dropped as much as 67 percent. We're timing lights on a rolling basis to adjust for changing traffic patterns and to cut down on delays."

Adler said if re-elected, he'll work with Austinities to make sure the city has the best land development code.

"In the Austin tradition, revising the land development code has been quite a debate, and I welcome that," Adler said. "Austin residents have raised important questions and criticisms. People have every right to be concerned about development code close to their homes and neighborhoods, and as Mayor, I will protect that interest."

Some of his other goals include finding a solution for fixing I-35; bringing 10,000 Austinities out of poverty and finding them middle-skilled jobs in the next five years; expanding the Austin Convention Center to bring in more tourist dollars; working to save local music by making a movement to pass the Agent of Change rule and lowering water rates.

"The city council this year lowered Austin Energy Electric rates for the first time in -- I don't know when, and I anticipate that the city council -- later this year -- is going to be able to do that same thing with water rates," Adler said.

Adler also addressed the city's homelessness problem, saying now that there are formulas to help us with homelessness they need to be expanded widely.

Mayor Adler's only declared opponent is Laura Morrison who filed to run last week. Morrison served on the Austin City Council from 2008 to 2014 -- just before Adler became Mayor. The last time Austin had a female mayor was back in 1983.

The election will be held on Nov. 6.

