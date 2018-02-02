Marijuana grow operation busted in Dripping Springs, suspect missing

(Photo: HCSO)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS - The Hays County Narcotics Task Force executed a felony search warrant on Wednesday in Dripping Springs, busting an elaborate marijuana grow operation.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, the warrant was executed at approximately 6:30 a.m. at a residence on the 11200 block of West Cave Blvd. There, a 150-plant grow operation was discovered along with methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.

Officials said one suspect, 21-year-old Tori Halenza, was arrested on scene. She was charged with possession of marijuana, a state jail felony, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony. She was transported and booked in the Hays County Jail.

Another suspect, Justin Bourdon, remains at large. The HCSO described him as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Bourdon has outstanding warrants for possession of marijuana, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

This case is still pending investigation, officials said, and additional charges may be filed pending lab results.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the HCSO at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).

