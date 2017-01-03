Margaret Moore sworn in as district attorney

Margaret Moore, Travis County's district attorney-elect, was sworn into office Tuesday morning.
The ceremony for Moore, who is replacing retiring District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg, took place at the Travis County Courthouse at 9 a.m.
In early December, Moore said she is already making good on her campaign promise to change the office by firing or reassigning dozens of employees. Fort-eight people -- around 20 percent -- of the staff are impacted by the changes. Thirty-five employees, including 17 attorneys, will not return either because they are retiring or because they have been told they will no longer be employed there.
This is the first significant change for the office for the first time in 40 years.
After being sworn-in, Moore address the public. In her speech, she took a microscope to the Travis County justice system, highlighting some deep-seeded issues plaguing the community.
