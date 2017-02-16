March for Babies quickly approaching

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'A Day Without Immigrants' tomorrow
-
KVUE Breaking News
-
Three years since Grace Chen's murder
-
ICE raids across Austin Friday
-
Ice Arrest Video
-
Woman claims dog died after United flight
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
Deputy passes away on the job
-
Refugio pipeline explosion felt dozens of miles away
-
Developers plan Woodlands-like area
More Stories
-
Hundreds march to Texas Capitol for 'Day Without Immigrants'Feb 16, 2017, 7:27 a.m.
-
Hispanic businesses close Thursday to show 'A Day…Feb 14, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
-
SC man accused of planning attack 'in the spirit of…Feb 16, 2017, 11:09 a.m.