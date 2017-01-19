MAP: Streets to avoid as protests unfold Friday, Saturday

While APD plans to manage traffic the best it can, the rallies and marches may disrupt traffic in and around Downtown. (Photo: Google maps)

AUSTIN - As many watch the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump from their couch or from Austin events Friday, others are expected to protest throughout Downtown Austin Friday and Saturday, according to the Austin Police Department.

While APD plans to manage traffic the best it can, the rallies and marches may disrupt traffic in and around Downtown.

Check out this map for an interactive look at the general areas where protests will take place Friday and Saturday. Go here if you're having trouble viewing the map below.

Here are the scheduled protests and possible route information:

Friday, Jan. 20

One Resistance rally

Made up on many smaller groups, this is expected to be the largest of the scheduled protests. The groups will rally at Vic Mathias Shores from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Planners intend on marching in the roadway from Vic Mathias Shores to Downtown and back. They plan on taking one of the following routes:

Vic Mathias Shores to eastbound Riverside Drive, to northbound Congress Avenue, to westbound 8th Street, to southbound Guadalupe Street, to the 1st Street Bridge, to Vic Mathias Shores;

Vic Mathias Shores to northbound 1st Street Bridge, to eastbound Cesar Chavez, to northbound Congress Avenue, to westbound 8th Street, to southbound Guadalupe Street, to the 1st Street Bridge, to Vic Mathias Shores.

University of Texas at Austin protest

Between the hours of 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., a group is planning on marching from UT to either the Texas State Capitol grounds or to Vic Mathias Shores to join the One Resistance rally.

LGBTQ & Allies protest Trump

This protest is scheduled to happen from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the State Capitol grounds. It is unclear at this point if the group plans on marching.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Women's March on Austin

Before the march begins at 12 p.m., the group is scheduled to assemble at 11 a.m. on the south lawn of the Capitol grounds. The group will then march from the south gate of the Capitol and proceed down Congress Avenue toward 6th Street, across West 6th Street and north on Lavaca Street back to the south lawn. The march should take 1.5 hours in total. From 1:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., there will be speakers, performances and programming on the south lawn.

(© 2017 KVUE)